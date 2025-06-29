Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 10,192.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

