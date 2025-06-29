Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $145.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

