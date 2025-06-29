Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,633 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $3,827,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $502.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.