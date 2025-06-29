Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 46,323 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,323 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Flex worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,331.19. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,566.43. This represents a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

