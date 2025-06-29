Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 538,244 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538,244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2,535.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ally Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

