Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 70,956 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,956 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.69% of ManpowerGroup worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 434,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE MAN opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

