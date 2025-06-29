Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $207.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.