Rubric Capital Management Lp Sells 108,313 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 108,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.29, for a total value of $31,550,493.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,015,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,163,821.23. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talen Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 102,217 shares of Talen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.98, for a total value of $29,845,319.66.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $297.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 79,783 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.