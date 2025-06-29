Rubric Capital Management Lp Sells 178,000 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 102,217 shares of Talen Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.98, for a total value of $29,845,319.66.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 108,313 shares of Talen Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.29, for a total value of $31,550,493.77.

Talen Energy Stock Up 2.2%

TLN opened at $297.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.78. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.25.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Talen Energy by 310.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

