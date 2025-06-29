Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.02. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 346,301 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

