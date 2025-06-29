SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

NYSE:SAP opened at $301.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.73. The stock has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. SAP has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $311.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31,239.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after acquiring an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after acquiring an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $163,630,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

