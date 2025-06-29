SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIV. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,531,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.