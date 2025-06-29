SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEEM. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEM opened at $27.64 on Friday. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

