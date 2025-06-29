Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $1,948,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $114.11 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

