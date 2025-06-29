Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MPC opened at $167.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.