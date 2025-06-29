Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,965 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 495,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

