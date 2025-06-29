Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.