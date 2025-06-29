Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,643 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.50 and a 12 month high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.