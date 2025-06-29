Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,575 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $220.75 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.20 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average is $205.63.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

