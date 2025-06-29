Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 573 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CME stock opened at $274.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average of $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

