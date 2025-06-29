Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66,473 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $341,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU opened at $39.14 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.