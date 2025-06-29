Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

FedEx Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.