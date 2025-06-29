Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

