Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $183,688,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $174,372,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $76,510,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,800 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, COO David Moreno acquired 6,580 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus acquired 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTAI. Barclays cut their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.8%

FTAI stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 564.76 and a beta of 1.66.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

