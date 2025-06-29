Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,725,000 after purchasing an additional 212,267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWP opened at $137.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

