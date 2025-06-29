Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

