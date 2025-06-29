Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $31.97 on Friday. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.3194 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

