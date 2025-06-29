Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

