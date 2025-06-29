Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $247.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average is $219.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

