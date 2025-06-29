Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after buying an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after buying an additional 250,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after buying an additional 327,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

