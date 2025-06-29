Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 759.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.8%

Howard Hughes stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

