Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

