Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after buying an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,367,000 after buying an additional 357,894 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after buying an additional 212,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,090,000 after buying an additional 479,692 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.85 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

