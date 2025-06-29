Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $418.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.48 and a 200-day moving average of $435.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.51 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

