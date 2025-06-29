Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE DELL opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482,977 shares of company stock worth $1,391,688,489 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

