Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $60.77 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

