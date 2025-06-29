Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,554,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Woodward by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $11,958,480. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $9,035,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $267.00 target price on Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $245.96 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.