Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $263.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $277.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $3,307,026.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,411.31. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

