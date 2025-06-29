Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

