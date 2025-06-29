Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IBIT opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.