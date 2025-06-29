Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 535,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,715,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 249,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $169.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

