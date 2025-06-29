Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,457,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

ZWS stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,248.92. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

