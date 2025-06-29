Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $506.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.56. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,716.87. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,821 shares of company stock worth $115,966,659 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

