Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,719 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

