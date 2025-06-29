Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,587,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.