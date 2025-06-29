Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 2,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $326.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.64 and a 200-day moving average of $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

