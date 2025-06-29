Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,664 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rayonier by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

