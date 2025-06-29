Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Live Oak Investment Partners grew its position in Public Storage by 13.8% during the first quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1,421.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.71.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

