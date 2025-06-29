Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after acquiring an additional 542,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 536,166 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

