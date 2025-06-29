Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 784,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vontier by 384.5% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Stock Down 0.8%

VNT stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. Vontier Corporation has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.